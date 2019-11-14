Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Harry Isadore Kaufman. View Sign Service Information Levitt Weinstein Eternal Light Funeral Service Center 18840 W. Dixie Hwy North Miami Beach , FL 33180 (305)-932-2700 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Harry Isadore Kaufman, an incredible man who proudly served his country as a Captain and Doctor in World War II, passed away peacefully in his home on Veterans Day, 11/11/2019, at the age of 95. He was a devoted and loving husband to his wife Fran Kaufman, a blessed memory, for 57 years, and an adoring father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, father-in-law and friend. Harry graduated from University of Illinois Medical School at 22 years old, served with distinction in the US Army, completed his pediatrics residency at Chicago's Cook County Hospital and then opened his own Pediatric practice in North Miami Beach. He was wholeheartedly dedicated to each of his patients throughout his accomplished career. Harry also worked tirelessly to improve the lives of children and families throughout the city, state and country as a leader and children's advocate in the La Leche League and as a Guardian Ad Litem. He was a compassionate and courageous man who led by example in every aspect of his life. Harry never said an unkind word about anyone, and he was a champion for those who were unable to defend themselves. He had great gusto for life, and enjoyed his years of retirement swimming, reading the New York Times, doing cross-word puzzles and playing daily tennis matches with his tennis buddies into his 90's. Harry had an exceptional sense of humor, unparalleled humility and a deep-rooted love of learning. The world was better because our "Poppie" lived in it. He is survived by his children, Jill Hertzberg and Chip Kaufman and their respective spouses, Robert Hertzberg and Ana Kaufman; grandchildren Jerri Bassuk, Larry Bassuk, Danny Hertzberg, Amanda Hertzberg, Hillary Hertzberg, Jasmine Kaufman, Marshall Kaufman, Abby Sherkow, Ruby Kaufman; and great-grandchildren George Bassuk, Jordan Bassuk and Hailee Hertzberg; uncle of the Snyder Family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Dr. Harry Kaufman to Temple Beth Sholom's Youth Campaign at

Dr. Harry Isadore Kaufman, an incredible man who proudly served his country as a Captain and Doctor in World War II, passed away peacefully in his home on Veterans Day, 11/11/2019, at the age of 95. He was a devoted and loving husband to his wife Fran Kaufman, a blessed memory, for 57 years, and an adoring father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, father-in-law and friend. Harry graduated from University of Illinois Medical School at 22 years old, served with distinction in the US Army, completed his pediatrics residency at Chicago's Cook County Hospital and then opened his own Pediatric practice in North Miami Beach. He was wholeheartedly dedicated to each of his patients throughout his accomplished career. Harry also worked tirelessly to improve the lives of children and families throughout the city, state and country as a leader and children's advocate in the La Leche League and as a Guardian Ad Litem. He was a compassionate and courageous man who led by example in every aspect of his life. Harry never said an unkind word about anyone, and he was a champion for those who were unable to defend themselves. He had great gusto for life, and enjoyed his years of retirement swimming, reading the New York Times, doing cross-word puzzles and playing daily tennis matches with his tennis buddies into his 90's. Harry had an exceptional sense of humor, unparalleled humility and a deep-rooted love of learning. The world was better because our "Poppie" lived in it. He is survived by his children, Jill Hertzberg and Chip Kaufman and their respective spouses, Robert Hertzberg and Ana Kaufman; grandchildren Jerri Bassuk, Larry Bassuk, Danny Hertzberg, Amanda Hertzberg, Hillary Hertzberg, Jasmine Kaufman, Marshall Kaufman, Abby Sherkow, Ruby Kaufman; and great-grandchildren George Bassuk, Jordan Bassuk and Hailee Hertzberg; uncle of the Snyder Family. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Dr. Harry Kaufman to Temple Beth Sholom's Youth Campaign at http://www.tbsmb.org/youth-campaign . Service will be held at Temple Beth Sholom, 4144 Chase Avenue, Miami Beach on Friday, November 15th at 10:00 a.m. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert Memorial Chapel (305) 932-2700 Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for the Miami Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close