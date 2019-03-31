Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Leonard Durant. View Sign

DURANT, HARRY LEONARD May 23,1925March 24, 2019 Harry L. Durant passed away peacefully at his home in Coconut Grove on March 24, 2019. Harry will leave the imprint of his zest for life on the hearts of many. Son of Edna Louise and Napoleon Durant, Harry was born in Pensacola, FL and the family moved to Miami where he grew up attending Miami Senior High School and the University of Miami where he received his LLB degree in 1949. He joined Pan American Airways in 1940 as a Flight Radio Officer flying out of Dinner Key and in1944 enlisted with the United States Navy as an officer specializing in aviation electronics. During WWII, Harry flew Pan Am Sigorsky seaplanes between Miami and South America in support of the war efforts. Harry married the "love of his life", Virginia "Jeni" Brooks and they were best friends and partners for 71 years until her passing in 2018. They traveled the world and loved south Florida. Harry was a successful litigator and a member of early Miami's legal community where he served as an Assistant State Attorney for Miami-Dade County and was a senior partner with Smathers and Thompson Attorneys at Law. He practiced law in Miami for over 40 years and for 15 years with Houssiere, Durant and Houssiere in Houston, Texas. Harry never stopped learning, never stopped laughing and he loved to make others laugh. He loved old movies and had an extensive DVD collection. He was a true scholar of world history collecting books his entire life. He also had a passion for HO gauge model trains which he collected for years while designing intricate train layouts. He is survived by his two daughters Debra G. Durant (John J. Schoendorf) of Coconut Grove, FL whom he lived with for the past 9 years and Linda Durant Houssiere (Charles R. Houssiere III) of Houston, TX; three grandchildren - Stephanie Brundage Snasdell, Virginia Leigh Turner and Charles Rene Houssiere IV and, six great-grandchildren - Aiden Leigh Snasdell, Ella Bryce Snasdell, Gannon Virginia Turner, Harrison David Turner, Charles Rene Houssiere V and Beau Ashton Houssiere. A private family memorial was held in Miami, FL.

