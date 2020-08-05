Baldinger, Harvey Darryl , 75, of Coral Gables, FL, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by loved ones, on August 1, 2020. With the support of his family and many friends, he survived a debilitating stroke and fought a courageous battle with cancer, keeping his sense of humor and strength of character until the end. He will be remembered for his generosity, fierce loyalty to those closest to him, sense of integrity, and passion for Miami sports teams. Born in Brooklyn, New York, he and his family moved to Florida in 1956 and he never wanted to live anywhere else. He is survived by his beloved wife Cynthia, his son Bradley, daughter and son-in-law Alexis and Mark Lawniczak, stepson and daughter-in- law Vincent and Jessica Alcivar, and sister and brother-in-law Rhonda and Rudy Barton. He was especially close to his in-laws Jim and Christian Armstrong, Patrick and Patty O'Connell, and his loving nieces and nephews. Harvey also regarded his colleagues at Wells Fargo Advisors as an extended family after spending an amazing 50 years as a Financial Advisor. Funeral Service will be held at 2pm on Friday, August 7 th at Stanfill Funeral Home. Social distancing will be observed allowing a maximum of 20 people in the chapel at a time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memoriam to Liga Contra el Cancer at https:// ligacontraelcancer.org
or (305) 858-8050