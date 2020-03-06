Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Hassan Mostafa. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mostafa Hassan died peacefully at the age of 92 in Coral Gables on February 29, 2020. Dr. Hassan was a Fulbright Scholar who received his Ph.D in economics from the University of Wisconsin where he met his wife of 61 years, Norah Aoun of Venezuela. In 1958 he went to work for the Venezuelan central bank. His work there led to the formation of OPEC in the late 1950s, early 1960s. He was the economic and investment advisor of Qatar from 1971 – 1975. In 1978 he moved back to Miami where he led and managed a family office with investments in real estate and a diverse group of businesses worldwide. He was a published author and a professor of economics at Ithaca College, University of Miami, Illinois State University, and Florida International University. He is survived by his wife Norah, daughter, Dr. Saneya Tawfik, son in law, Hesham Tawfik, son, Joseph Hassan, daughter in law, Lucy Hassan, granddaughters Dahlia Tawfik, Olivia and Carolina Hassan, and grandsons, Nabil Tawfik, and Christian and Nicholas Hassan.

