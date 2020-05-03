DeVilliers, Haydee , born October 9, 1928 in Matanzas, Cuba and passed away on March 31,2020 in Miami, Fl. She was 91 years old. In her early years, you could catch her playing sports, where she developed into an exceptional athlete in several sports such as basketball, rowing, and baseball just to name a few. She was known to play with the men's baseball team, without a mitt. She attended the University of Havana where she studied during the day and trained, playing on the basketball team, in the evenings. She would complete her doctorate in Philosophy, and graduate head of her class. This would grant her an automatic position as the lead teacher at a school where she traveled by bus and horse to get to for several years. During her athletic trainings she gained the attention of her future husband, Gerardo deVilliers, a track and field star and law student. They married after a short courtship and bought a home in Havana, Cuba. Soon after, Haydee and Walter deVilliers were born. In 1960 they escaped communist Cuba and began free life in Miami, FL. where they planted their roots. She helped raise all of her grandchildren and flooded them with endless love in every way. She was a lover of jazz enjoying singers from Frank Sinatra to Engelbert Humperdinck. She was Christian woman who chose right over wrong, put others first and made everyone feel loved. She also had a clever way of telling perfectly timed jokes, which only grew wittier with age. She loved the Lord, loved her children, grandchildren, and was a dear friend to many. She will be deeply missed. She is survived by daughter Haydee Sanchez, son Walter de Villiers, daughter in law Grisel, grandchildren Jessica, Nicholas, Rachel, Catherine, Christopher, Marcus, and great grandchild William.



