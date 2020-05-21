Hays Babcock Mary
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hays's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Babcock, Mary Hays was promoted to Glory on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Mary was born in Atlanta, Georgia on October 27, 1928. She earned a degree in both math and physics from Agnes Scott College, and on graduation day, married Charles I. Babcock, Jr., in 1949. Mary and Charlie raised their family in Coral Gables and remained there until their permanent move to Vero Beach in 1992. As devoted followers of Christ, they were deeply engaged in the greater Dade County community, in their local church, First United Methodist of Coral Gables, and in the Salvation Army. Mary and Charlie ministered together during 58 years of marriage before he died in 2007. Mary loved God and loved people and enjoyed serving on the local Salvation Army Board, tutoring students at Gifford Youth Achievement Center in Vero Beach, participating in the Community Bible Study, and encouraging multiple Christian ministries. Mary is survived by her daughter Evelyn Babcock of Dallas, Texas; son Calvin Babcock (Becky) of Miami; and daughter Lisa Babcock Taylor (Jim) of Vero Beach. Sadly, Mary's oldest child, Charles I. Babcock, III (Mary Anne) of Clearwater, passed away from cancer on March 24 of this year. Mary is also survived by her dear sister-in- law, Barbara Hays, of Atlanta, eight grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank the CNAs of A Moment's Notice for their love and care over the past few years of Mary's life. Contributions in Mary's honor may be made to the Salvation Army of Vero Beach at 2655 5 th Street SW, Vero Beach, FL 32962. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left online atwww.coxgiffordseawinds.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2365
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved