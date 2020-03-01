Hazel B Ault, 95, of Hollywood died Feb 18, 2020 She was born on December 5, 1924 to Bryant Hipshire, and Etta White Hipshire in Kingsport TN and has resided in S. FL since about 1960, both in N. Miami and Hollywood. She retired from Mt. Sinai-Miami and Memorial Regional-Hollywood telecommunication departments. She was the widow of Harold Sawyer and Joseph Ault, both of Miami, and is survived by her sons, nieces and nephews, grandsons and granddaughters, and great grandchildren, of the Sawyer, Ault, Hodges, and Clayton families. Those wishing to honor her life may make a donation in her name to the Alzheimer's Research Foundation at https://www.alzheimersresearchfoundation.com/category/dedications-memorials/
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 1, 2020