Hazel Cypen

Cypen, Hazel , the beloved matriarch of the Cypen family of Miami Beach, passed away peacefully at home on June 23, 2020. Born on September 9, 1919, she was the last survivor of the nine children of Samuel and Rose Abrams. She was predeceased by her loving husband of nearly 68 years, the late Judge Irving Cypen; by brothers Al Weiss, Sherman (Maxine) Weiss, Jack (Ruth) Abrams, Louis Abrams, William Abrams and Israel (Evelyn) Abrams; and sisters Ann (Samuel) Katz and Mary (Benjamin) Schwartz. She is survived by her five children: Stephen (Arlyn) Cypen, Bonnie C. Epstein, Wayne (Nicole) Cypen, Tad Cypen, and Myles Cypen (Tony Rodriguez); seven grandchildren: Jennifer Kaplan, Leslie (Peter) Diamond, Adam Epstein, Brett (Natalie) Epstein, Lindsey Cypen, Jeremy (Sanja) Cypen, and Scott (Lindsey) Cypen; seven great-grandchildren: Benjamin Kaplan, Annabel Kaplan, Lila Diamond, Izzy Diamond, Hazel Epstein, Oliver Epstein, and Jackson Cypen; sisters-in-law Tsippi Abrams, Rita Abrams and Betty Rosenbloom; and many nieces and nephews. Hazel was born in Jacksonville, Florida, and grew up in St. Petersburg, Florida. She attended St. Petersburg High School, and St. Petersburg Junior College, where she excelled and won numerous academic awards. It was in St. Petersburg she met Irving Cypen, the love of her life. They married on August 24, 1941, and their love affair lasted until Irving's death on January 30, 2009. In 1946, after Irving's service in World War II and discharge from the Navy, the couple settled in Miami Beach. Hazel raised her children and actively participated in and led several organizations, including the PTA and the Sisterhood of Temple Emanu-El. In 1951, she and Irving began a lifelong devotion to the Miami Jewish Home and Hospital for the Aged (Douglas Gardens), now known as Miami Jewish Health Systems. With Hazel, whom he called his "beautiful bride," by his side, Irving led the organization for over 50 years. Hazel was affectionately known as "The First Lady of Douglas Gardens." In recognition of her service, the "Home" named a building in her honor, Hazel Cypen Tower, an assisted living facility, situated right next to Irving Cypen Tower, an independent living facility named in his honor. Despite rising to prominence in the community, she and Irving never lost the common touch. Those who came into contact with them, whatever race, creed, color or economic status, were welcomed as friends and treated like family. Always elegantly dressed and coiffed, she was very photogenic and naturally beautiful. Most of all, Hazel was blessed with the sweetest disposition imaginable. She was always happy and never complained. She loved telling jokes and hearing jokes; a family get together with her siblings and children was always a laugh fest filled with jokes, some a bit off-color, which she loved. She also enjoyed traveling with her family, singing, and watching sports (especially baseball, basketball and football) on TV. Most of all, she loved her family unconditionally, and they loved her as well. Thankfully, she was able to enjoy life all the way up to the end. The family is grateful also to Rigoberto Sin, whose love, friendship and devotion to Hazel and the family has spanned 60 years, and to loving caretakers Marie St. Germain, Solange Charleston, Roselin Michel, Clairecitane Joseph, and Leciane Dierivot. A private graveside service for the immediate family is planned at Mt. Nebo Cemetery. The family suggests contributions in Hazel's memory be made to Miami Jewish Health Systems Foundation, www.miamijewishhealth.org/giving/give-now. Arrangements by Levitt-Weinstein Blasberg-Rubin-Zilbert (305) 932-2700
Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.