HAZEL CYPEN Miami Jewish Health deeply mourns the passing of Hazel Cypen, affectionately known as the "First Lady of Douglas Gardens." With her quiet loyalty, earnest support and genuine compassion, Hazel immeasurably enriched Miami Jewish Health. Born in Jacksonville, FL, Hazel Abrams lived in St. Petersburg, Florida FL, and attended St. Petersburg Junior College, where she met her future husband, of beloved memory, Judge Irving Cypen, (who always referred to Hazel as "his bride".) The couple married in 1941 and relocated to Miami in 1946, where Irving began a successful career as a lawyer and judge and Hazel raised their family of five children. Two of their sons, Wayne Cypen and Stephen Cypen, both chairmen emeriti of the Board of Directors, continue the Cypen family legacy of service at Miami Jewish Health. Hazel and Irving's marriage was marked by their mutual devotion to philanthropic causes and ensuring the elderly were cared for with dignity and respect. Their commitment to Miami Jewish Health spanned six decades and set a high standard for leadership within the Jewish community. Throughout her life, Hazel also devoted her time to civic and community leadership. Whether it was serving on the P.T.A. boards of Miami Beach public schools, guiding the Sisterhood of Temple Emanu-El as president, or enhancing the environment with the Miami Beach Beautification Committee, Hazel embodied the qualities of tzedakah. She was a Life Member of Hadassah and served on the National Council of Jewish Women, Women's Committee of the Jewish Family Services, Women's Cancer League of Miami Beach, Papanicolaou Cancer Research Institute, Project Newborn, Temple Emanu-El Sisterhood, and the Mount Sinai Medical Center Women's Auxiliary. She also served on the Miami Beach area board of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation Women's Division and was a member of its Sapphire Division. Along with her husband, she was a Visionary FOUNDER at Miami Jewish Health and together the Cypens served as the organization's greatest ambassadors, enrolling hundreds of FOUNDERS and eliciting support from individuals and organizations throughout South Florida. Hazel served as Vice President of the Greater Miami Women's Auxiliary, a group which honored her as their "Woman of the Year" in 1982, and of which she was also a Life Trustee. In 1999,Miami Jewish Health dedicated its assisted living facility, The Hazel Cypen Tower, to honor Hazel's devotion to our mission of helping others live life better. As written inThe Ethics of Our Fathers(one of the most fundamental works of the Jewish Oral Law consisting of sayings from Jewish sages), the world stands on three things: Torah, service, and acts of loving kindness. Hazel exemplified these virtues with a constant smile and gentle presence. She will always be remembered as one of those rare individuals who could light up a room just by walking through the door and whose kindness was felt by all who knew her. In addition to her Miami Jewish Health family, Hazel is survived by five children Stephen H. (Arlyn) Cypen, Bonnie Cypen Epstein, Wayne (Nicole) Cypen, Tad Cypen, and Myles (Tony) Cypen, seven grandchildren -- Jennifer Kaplan, Leslie (Peter) Diamond, Adam Epstein, Brett (Natalie) Epstein, Lindsay Cypen, Jeremy (Sanja) Cypen, and Scott (Lindsey) Cypen and seven great-grandchildren. May her memory continue to be a presence and influence in the lives of all who were privileged to know and love her. Signed: Jeffrey P. Freimark, President and Chief Executive Officer and Jeffrey Rittenberg, Chairman of the Board. Miami Jewish Health.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store