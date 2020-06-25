Hazel. CYPEN
CYPEN, Hazel. The Mount Sinai Medical Center Family pays tribute to Hazel Cypen whose family has been dedicated supporters of our hospital for decades. Mrs. Cypen's husband, the late Judge Irving Cypen, was a member of the medical center's Board of Trustees and the Founders Club, our Foundation's most time- honored fundraising organization. Her children, Stephen and Arlyn Cypen, are Humanitarians of the Society of Mount Sinai. Her son, Wayne Cypen as well as her grandchildren, Leslie and Peter Diamond and Jennifer Kaplan, are members of the Founders Club. Her family continues the Cypen family legacy of supporting our community through philanthropy. All of us at Mount Sinai extend our heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Cypen's family and her friends. Her life will be celebrated as she leaves a legacy of helping others through her kindness and generosity, and she will always have a special place in the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.

Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 25, 2020.
