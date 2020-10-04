Heidi Bush

Heidi Marie Bush, 64, ended a courageous six-year struggle with cancer Sept. 22 in hospice at home in Denver with her husband of 47 years, Joseph A. Bush, at her side. Heidi was born Feb. 1, 1956, in Madison, Wis., the youngest of four children of the late Harry V. Senn, professor at the University of Miami, and the late Audrey J. Senn. A 58-year resident of Miami, Heidi graduated from Killian High and had a 35-year career at UM as an administrator. With her husband, survivors include brother David A. Senn and wife, Pam, of Miami, and sister Beth Senn of Archer, Fla. Another sister, Linda Rupp, preceded her in death. In lieu of a service, donations may be made to the ASPCA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store