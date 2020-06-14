Heidi Mark-Ferraro
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Heidi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark-Ferraro, Heidi TAMPA, FL - Sadly, on June 6, 2020 midnight, our beautiful Heidi Olivia passed. She gallantly fought a difficult battle with cancer. Heidi was a star in her own right. She was a loving and devoted wife to her husband Ed and loving and devoted mother to son Alex. Alex was what made her heart beat and she was so proud of him. They were sewn at the hip since birth. She was always an advocate to help others that were less fortunate than her. She always made time for everyone and everything. Perfect in every way...God needed this special angel. My daughter, my life is survived by her husband Ed, son Alexander Ryan, and mother Jan Within our heart, within our mind, within our soul you... Heidi May God be with you always and feel the love of Nannys embrace There will be no services at this time out of respect for addressing Covid-19. May all be safe and stay well Thank you for your heartfelt condolences

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved