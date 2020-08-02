Helen Beloff

Beloff, Helen , 91, of Emerald Hills, passed away on July 30, 2020. She was the loving and devoted mother of Donn Beloff, and his wife, Pam, of Parkland, Florida, Jill Farrell of Hollywood, Florida and Carol Beloff of Hollywood, Florida. She was the grandmother of Joshua and Jason Tandlich, Jenna Andrade, Alex Kashton and Samantha Newton. She had five great grandchildrenRiley and Sidney Kashton, Jack and Andrew Tandlich and Declan Newton. Born in New Brunswick, New Jersey in 1929, Helen moved to Miami in 1955 with her loving husband Martin, to whom she was married for 54 years. Helen was a teacher and school director at Temple Adath Yeshurun in North Miami Beach for many years before becoming the Director of the Abner Wolf School in Miami. After retiring as a school principal and helping to run her husband's business for several years, Helen became the school librarian at Temple Sinai in North Miami Beach, where she worked until finally retiring at age 81. Helen's civic endeavors included serving as Sisterhood President of Temple Adath Yeshurun, Secretary of the Shoreland Estates Condominium Association and President of the Emerald Green Section II Condominium Association. An avid reader, traveler and theater fan, she touched all who knew her with her sense of humor, kindness and loving heart. Helen will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her friends and family. May she rest in well deserved peace.



