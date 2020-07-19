1/
Helen C. ALPERT
1927 - 2020
ALPERT, Helen C. Died July 3, 2020. Born in Boston in 1927. See: neptunesociety.com/obituaries for further info.

Published in the Miami Herald on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society - Fort Myers
6360 Presidential Ct Suite 1
Ft. Myers, FL 33919
2393344594
July 17, 2020
My Condolences To The Family;
I'm so sorry for your great loss. May all of the beautiful memories that you all shared with your loved one, bring you all some comfort when sadness sets in.
July 16, 2020
Sorry for the family's loss.may the God and father who binds up the broken-hearted comfort strengthens and soothed all those who mourn.may God sustain the families and friends during this difficult time of grief and pain.my deepest sympathy and condolences to the families.
-GP/Lm
