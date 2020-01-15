Helen E. Ruckman, 96, passed away on January 13, 2019. A proud Miami native since her birth in 1923, Helen's infectious smile and friendly demeanor carried through to her final days. Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, C.E. Ruckman, and is survived by her four daughters, six grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. Viewing will be held Wednesday, Jan 15 from 7pm-9pm at Vior Funeral Home - 291 NW 37th Ave, Miami Interment on Thursday, Jan 16 at 10am at Caballero Rivero Woodlawn North
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 15, 2020