Helen Graham

October 31, 2020

Punta Gorda, Florida - Helen E. Graham, born to Harry and Mary Anne Heppe of Gloucester, NJ, passed away at the age of 85. She graduated from the University of Miami in 1956, taught at Miami Senior High until 1961, raised her family, and was an active member of St. Simon's Episcopal Church for more than 30 years. She is survived by Lewis, her loving husband of 66 years, and their son Scott and his wife Denise. She was preceded in death by her son Stephen. An interment ceremony will be held at a later date at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Punta Gorda, FL.





