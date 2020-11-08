1/
Helen Graham
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Graham
October 31, 2020
Punta Gorda, Florida - Helen E. Graham, born to Harry and Mary Anne Heppe of Gloucester, NJ, passed away at the age of 85. She graduated from the University of Miami in 1956, taught at Miami Senior High until 1961, raised her family, and was an active member of St. Simon's Episcopal Church for more than 30 years. She is survived by Lewis, her loving husband of 66 years, and their son Scott and his wife Denise. She was preceded in death by her son Stephen. An interment ceremony will be held at a later date at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Punta Gorda, FL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved