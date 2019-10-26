Helen Saperstein

SAPERSTEIN, HELEN Of Aventura, FL formerly of Brooklyn, NY passed away October 25, 2019. Beloved wife of Irving; loving mother of Caryn (Marc) Silverstein, Jeffrey (Gladys) Saperstein; dear sister of Harold (Phyllis) Goldberg, Trudy Detore and Myrna Fino; cherished grandmother of Danielle, Stephanie, Tami, Dana and Darcy; adored great-grandmother of Joey, Aiden, Zoey and Asher. Chapel service 11 am Sunday, October 27 at Levitt Weinstein Blasberg Rubin Zilbert Memorial Chapel, 18840 W. Dixie Hwy, North Miami Beach FL 33180 (305) 932-2700.
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 26, 2019
