ADLER, HELENE EDYTHE (Chudler) It is with great sadness that the family of Helene Adler announces her passing on Monday, May 6, 2019, at the age of 83. Helene was born in 1935 in Brooklyn, New York to George and Ida Chudler (z'l). After graduating from Jamaica High School, she attended Syracuse University where she met the love of her life, Irwin M. Adler, to whom she was married for 63 years. Helene always made family her number one priority and she was happiest making sure that their home was a place everyone felt welcome. As a dedicated mother and corporate wife, Helene followed Irwin, a corporate builder/developer all over the country for his work and they made lifelong friends in every state they ever lived (New Jersey, Florida, Michigan, and California.) They returned to Miami in 1974 and, for over twenty years, divided their time between homes in South Florida and Linville Ridge, North Carolina. Helene was kind to all and took care of everyone, whether they be family, friend or new acquaintance. An excellent cook and an exceptional hostess, she and Irv often enjoyed hosting dinners in their home. Thanksgiving and Passover were her favorite celebrations because her family was gathered all in one place. A lifelong member of Temple Beth Am, she was active in the Greater Miami Jewish Federation and League of Women Voters, and was a founding member of the Women's Museum in Washington, D.C. Predeceased by her parents and beloved sister, Isabelle Summer (z'l), she is survived by her loving children, Sherilyn (Robert Lefkowitz), and David (Michelle), her grandchildren, Alana and Blake Adler, and Michael Lefkowitz, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the wonderful caregivers and hospice personnel who cared for her. Helene was a gentle and loving woman of valor who will forever be remembered for her love of family and loyalty to friends. Services will be private. Shiva after 1:00p.m. with a minyan at 7:00p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the , Temple Beth Am, Greater Miami Jewish Federation or Ear Peace: Save Your Hearing Foundation.

Published in the Miami Herald on May 8, 2019

