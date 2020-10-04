1/1
Helene Regina Read
Helene Regina Read passed away peacefully at home on July 12, 2020, one day before her 103rd birthday. Helene was a devoted wife, a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She was born in Chicago Illinois on July 13, 1917 to Regina and Anton Piaskowy. During World War II she met the love of her life, Chester Read and together they had 57 happy years. After the war, they moved to Miami, Florida. This was quite an adventure for her, growing up in cold Chicago and then coming to warm, sunny Miami. With a smile, hug, and excellent advice, she was a caring, loving mother to five children and always supported and encouraged her children in their endeavors. Helen was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Mary's Church. Saying the rosary was very important to her and she never missed a day praying. She lived her life on the sunny side of the street, always kind and helpful to everyone. Helene is predeceased by her husband Chester and her youngest son Ronald. She is lovingly survived by her children: Regina Read (Gary Wilson), Roberta Read (Richard Freer), Charles, and Patrick (Genevieve); her grandchildren David Freer (Ana), Jonathan Freer, and Roger Billings; her great grandchildren Julia and Nathaniel Freer. She is also survived by her youngest brother Walter Piaskowy. We would like to thank Catholic Hospice for their care and prayers and to Dr. Schrager who gave us 25 extra years with her.

Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
