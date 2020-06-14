Helyn Grabois

Grabois, Helyn, 94, of Hollywood, Florida formerly of Newark, New Jersey passed away June 11, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph; loving mother of the late Dr. Scott Grabois, Dale Grabois and Dr. Mitchell (Dr. Lori) Grabois; dear mother-in-law of Elisa Grabois and Anne Grabois; dear sister of Melvyn Freedman; cherished grandmother of Eric (Jen), Adam (Josie), Candice (Rodney), Lauren (Michael), Jacqueline, Danielle (Jonathan), Samantha (Matthew), Regan, Brittany (Ross), Spencer and Evan (Elizabeth); adored great-grandmother of Sloane, Hudson, Georgette, Holly, Adeline, Maxwell, Joey, Isaac, Molly, Naomi, Olivia, Henry, Brayden, Violet, Skylar and Julia. Helyn/Mom/Granny/GG, The Grabois Matriarch was always so proud of her family. She leaves behind a long and inspiring legacy of all who were fortunate to partake and share in her love. Graveside service 11:30 am Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Lakeside Memorial Park, 10301 NW 25 Street, Doral, Florida 33172. Arrangements by Levitt Weinstein Blasberg Rubin Zilbert (305) 932-2700



