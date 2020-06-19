Henry Nicanor Farfan died June 11th at his home in South Miami. He was 46. Henry was born and raised in Miami. The proud graduate of South Miami High School class of 1992 went on to graduate the University of Florida with honors in 1997. Henry earned his MBA in accounting from the University of Miami in 2003. During his professional journey, Henry worked at several local banks in South Florida. Throughout his career, he maintained a high personal standard of excellence powered by a strong moral imperative to help grow his community. As a well-respect portfolio manager at IberiaBank, Henry spent his final weeks of life working tirelessly to help victims of the COVID-19 economic downturn to secure PPP small business loans. Henry was active in community affairs, serving on the South Miami Budget Committee, the South Miami Planning Advisory Board and volunteering at Miami Children’s Hospital. He is survived by his mom Paulina, sister Ketty, brothers Jose and Juan, his dog Lola and the love of his life Amparo Yuste. He will lay in peace at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic cemetery.



