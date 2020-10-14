1/
Herbert A. Praver
Herbert A. Praver, 95, passed away on October 10, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife Nancy, his loved children Lisa, Michael, grandson Matthew and sister Elaine. Herb came to Florida in the 1960s and excelled in his career as a single-family home builder. He loved spending his summers in the beautiful Berkshire mountains. An avid tennis player, Herb played well into his eighties and often enjoyed a great meal and a glass or two of wine. A private graveside service will be held. Donations can be made to www.feedingsouthflorida.org

Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 14, 2020.
