QUAY, HERBERT C., PH.D. 91, died on March 7, 2019 in St. Petersburg, FL. He was born in Portland, ME and grew up in St. Pete, FL, where he developed his life-long love of tennis at the Bartlett Park courts. He served in the Army from 1946-48. With degrees from FSU (BS, MS) and the University of Illinois (Ph.D), as an academic psychologist he lived and worked in numerous university settings across a long and illustrious career (Vanderbilt University; Northwestern University; University of Illinois; Temple University; University of Miami [1974-92; serving as the Chair of Psychology from 1984 until his retirement]; with visiting professorships at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1994-95 and the University of Hawaii in 1998). Post-retirement, he continued to work as a part-time faculty member for the FSU Center for Prevention and Early Intervention Policy's Irving B. Harris Institute for Infant Mental Health Training from 2002-12. Dr. Quay was the Founding Editor of the Journal of Abnormal Child Psychology and the Founding President of the International Society for Research in Child and Adolescent Psychopathology. He is survived by his wife of 34 years (Anne) and his children (Jonathan, Jennifer and their spouses Sheila and Larry) and grandchildren (Hayley, J.E., and Matthew). No services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches www.youthranches.org Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 12, 2019

