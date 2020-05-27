Herbert J. Abrams
Herbert J. Abrams, (86), of Miami, Florida, passed away May 13th, 2020. Herb was born in New York to Irwin and Faye Abrams on March 9th, 1934. He served 9 years in the Army. Herb was an accomplished businessman, teacher, and filmmaker, winning multiple awards. His greatest role was that of father. He raised 4 children with courage and humor, passing on a strong work ethic and a lifelong passion for personal growth. Herb is survived by his loving wife, Eva Ezrovics, children; David, Richard and Lisa Acosta, Six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. He was a good man and we loved him very much.

Published in the Miami Herald on May 27, 2020.
