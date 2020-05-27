Herbert J. Abrams, (86), of Miami, Florida, passed away May 13th, 2020. Herb was born in New York to Irwin and Faye Abrams on March 9th, 1934. He served 9 years in the Army. Herb was an accomplished businessman, teacher, and filmmaker, winning multiple awards. His greatest role was that of father. He raised 4 children with courage and humor, passing on a strong work ethic and a lifelong passion for personal growth. Herb is survived by his loving wife, Eva Ezrovics, children; David, Richard and Lisa Acosta, Six grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. He was a good man and we loved him very much.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store