SPAHN, Herbert, Jr., 94, passed away peacefully from this life of natural causes on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his home in Miami Shores, FL. We will all miss him very much. Herb was born in New York City on April 16, 1926. He was the only child of Herbert, Sr. and Gladys (Wright) Spahn. He grew up in New York until his career moved him with his family to West Palm Beach, FL in 1959 - to Miami Shores, FL in 1963 - to Pittsburgh, PA in 1970 and then back to Miami Shores, FL for good in 1973. Herb was proud to be an Eagle Scout. He served as a Sergeant in WWII in the US Army in the Western Pacific, Okinawa Campaign. After his service, he graduated from Queens College in NY with a Bachelor's Degree in Business. Herb had a very successful and rewarding career in retailing. He began as a buyer in Gertz Dept Store in NY. He had a steady path of increasing promotions: Store Manager then Merchandising Manager of Burdines in West Palm Beach; VP / General Merchandising Manager of Gimbels in Pittsburgh; VP / General Manager of Jordan Marsh in Miami; General Manager of Burdines Westland; General Manager of Burdines Miami. He retired in 1988. Herb met and married his loving wife Janice (Blainey) while attending Queens College. They married young and have been together for 70 beautiful years. They had an amazing life raising a wonderful family while enjoying Queen Elizabeth cruises, bridge, restaurants, wine events and of course golf. He loved to play golf. He loved Miami Shores Country Club. He is survived by his wife, Janice; his children: Nancy Marmesh (Mike), Jim (Diane) and Herb III; Grandchildren: Kathleen, Elizabeth, Maureen, Angela, Nicole, Ryan, Daniel and Amanda. His Great Grandchildren: Parker, Jude, Millie and Cooper. Herb's other accomplishments: President of Merchant's Division of the West Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce, President of Westland's Mall Association, President of Miami's Downtown Business Association, Vice Mayor of Miami Shores (4 years) and Village Councilman (6 years). He was a member of Dade Heritage Trust, Miami Shores Country Club, President of the Sommelier Guild and member of the Rotary. A Memorial Visitation will be held for Herb on Saturday, Sept. 26th from 2:00 5:00 pm at Caballero Rivero Southern 15011 West Dixie Highway, North Miami, 33181. Due to Covid-19, the dinner following will be limited to family members. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Woman's Cancer Association of the University of Miami.



