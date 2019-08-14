Herman M. "Herb" Rosenberg

Obituary
Herman "Herb" Rosenberg passed away August 13 at the age of 89 after living a life well lived. From Simsbury CT; he moved to Key West to run a nightclub and raised his children Sheryl and Hal with his then wife Liz. In Miami he worked long hours as the owner of Foremost Whitehouse Liquors where he helped many small businesses thrive. "Mr. Herb" was known as a good and decent man who tipped well. He is predeceased by his son Hal Rosenberg who was his best friend. Also predeceased by his wife Renee Rosenberg and brothers Ben and Dave. He will be missed by his daughter Sheryl Unger and son-in-law Jeff, daughter in-law Amy Rosenberg. His grandchildren loved their Papa Herb: Allie and Eric Rosenberg, Lee Rosenberg, Zoe and Dara Unger. His long-time girlfriend Elyse kept him going. He was a friend and tennis partner to many at Quayside. Time with the extended Unger, Rosen, and Kovler families was always special. A service will be held Thursday, August 15 at noon at Beth David Memorial Gardens/Levitt-Weinstein Chapel at 3201 N. 72nd Ave, Hollywood, FL Memorial donations may be made to the Hal Rosenberg Memorial Fund at the David Posnack JCC, https://www.dpjcc.org/donations/jtribute-cards-donations/.
Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 14, 2019
