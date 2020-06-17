Marcus, Hermine Rita was born on March 15, 1926 in Baltimore, MD, and died peacefully Monday, June 15, 2020, in Miami, FL. Rita first came to Coral Gables in 1945 to attend the University of Miami, where she met her husband Robert "Bob" Marcus. They were married for 64 years until his passing in 2011. Rita and Bob traveled the world throughout their lives. She was a classy, worldly, sophisticated woman, who loved life and always enjoyed entertaining friends and family in her home. She was an avid reader, and she played golf alongside her husband for many years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and a friend to all who knew her. Rita is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Leslie and Marty Genauer, her granddaughter, Stefanie Genauer, her brother, Henry Landy, her sister-in-law, Leila Marcus and many nieces and nephews. Rita's family would like extend a heartfelt thank you to her caregivers Betty, Dianelis and Norma for taking such wonderful care of her in her final years. Private gravesite funeral services will be held for immediate family on Wednesday, June 17th, 2020 at Mt. Nebo Kendall Memorial Gardens, 5900 SW 77th Ave, Miami, FL 33143.



