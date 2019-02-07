Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Herta Deichmann Holly

former Mayor of Miami Shores, Dies at 81







May 5, 1937 – February 4, 2019



Herta Deichmann Holly, age 81, of Miami Shores, Florida, died on Monday,

February 4, 2019.



Herta was born on May 5, 1937, in Wilmington, Delaware. The daughter of William Bernhard Deichmann and HedyGruebler Deichmann, Herta grew up on a family farm in Selkirk/South Bethlehem, New York. Herta received her secondary education at The Albany Academy for Girls in Albany, New York. When her father was hired to work as a professor at the University of Miami, Herta and her parents moved to Coconut Grove. Herta's father was a Founder of the International Society of Toxicology and served as Head of the Department of Pharmacology at the University of Miami Medical School. Herta earned her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Miami in 1958 and went on to earn her Juris Doctorate in 1961. As one of the first women to graduate from UM Law School, Herta was a pioneer and trailblazer for women. Herta served as President of Delta Zeta Sorority and later as the President of the Panhellenic Association.



Herta married the love of her life, John Hayes Holly, Jr. M.D., on September 10, 1960, in Miami and the newlyweds established their home in Miami Shores. A young medical school graduate, John started his ophthalmology practice just blocks from their home. They raised three boys who were the light of their lives: Jack, Bill, and Eddie. A devoted mother and wife, Herta cherished time spent with family in Key Largo and summer car trips traveling to nearly every state in the U.S. with her husband and boys. The consummate cook and hostess, Herta and John hosted countless holiday parties, dinners, and celebrations in their iconic pink 2-story Miami Shores house.



Passionate about education and eager to be involved, Herta actively volunteered for many years at Ransom Everglades School, serving as President of the Parents Association and ex-officio member of the Board of Trustees. She went on to work at The Cushman School starting as a computer science teacher and later working in the advancement office. Herta worked at The Cushman School for 31 years.



A proud resident of Miami Shores for over 50 years, Herta wanted to make a tangible difference in her community and became involved in politics. In 2003 Herta was elected to serve on the Miami Shores Village Council for a four-year term. In 2007 Herta was elected Mayor of Miami Shores. She continued to serve on the Village Council and was again elected Mayor in 2013.



Herta also served as a volunteer and community leader in Miami Shores and North Dade. The Greater Miami Shores Chamber of Commerce awarded the 2001 Citizen of the Year to Herta. As the wife of a physician, she was also very involved in supporting community health care and served on the Governing Board of North Shore Medical Center and the Board of the North Dade Medical Foundation. North Dade Medical Foundation was critical to the creation of Doctors Charter School in Miami Shores. Herta was the past President of the Miami Shores



Herta wrote innumerable handwritten notes. She stayed in touch with family and friends near and far over a lifetime and took a genuine interest in others and their interests and accomplishments.



Herta was predeceased by her husband, John Hayes Holly, Jr. M.D.She is survived by her three sons: John "Jack" Holly of Miami Shores; William Holly and his wife, Allison, of Coral Gables and their three boys, Hayes, Anders and Jay Holly; and Edward Holly and his wife Holly Holly of Key Largo and their four children, Katie Marie, Johnny, Eddie, and Billy Lee. Her seven beloved grandchildren affectionately knew Herta as "Oma". She is also survived by a host of cherished friends, neighbors, and colleagues.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Miami Shores Presbyterian Church, 602 NE 96 Street, Miami Shores, Florida 33138.



A reception following the service will be hosted at the Holly family home: 9660 NE 5th Avenue Road, Miami Shores, Florida 33138.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Herta's name to: The Cushman School, 592 NE 60th Street, Miami, Florida 33137.

