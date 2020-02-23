Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hilda Foxworth Lawhorn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hilda Foxworth Lawhorn, 85, passed peacefully at home on February 14th. She was born in Lakeland, FL on June 19, 1934 and moved to Miami as young child, where she grew up attending Shenandoah Elementary & Middle Schools, before attending Miami High. She married her childhood sweetheart, Jess, in October 1957 and they spent the last 60 years living in Coral Gables. She was known to all for her generous and compassionate spirit and gave freely of her time to family and friends. She also enjoyed volunteering at numerous organizations over the years, including The Gilded Lilies, The Coral Gables Garden Club, Coral Gables Junior Women’s Club, and Doctors Hospital. Hilda is survived by her son, Jess Jr. (Beth) and her beloved grandchildren, Jack and Grace. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Jess Sr. A Celebration of Life is being planned for friends and family to remember her.

