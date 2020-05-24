HARTMAN, HONEY F. In loving memory of Honey F. Hartman, 7/8/1939 - 5/12/2020 who was called to her heavenly home at the age of 80, in Warwick, Rhode Island. Honey was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late Clarence and Eva (Patrella) Hartman. Honey was the proud mother of Tuffy T. Hampton and Rhonda R. Ellman; adored her son-in-law Scott Ellman and her grand-children Brittney Lee, Dalton Hampton, Kelsey Hampton and Paris Ellman. Honey was a graduate of the University of Miami School of Law, July 1988, specializing in criminal law throughout her legal career. Those who had the privilege to know Honey knew her to be jubilant, full of cheerfulness, quick to laugh and had a smile for everyone. She had grace and class and was a mentor to many. She was the proud founder of Honey's Place, Inc. in Miami, Florida where she helped thousands. Honey had a love for the water and especially fishing with the love of her life and soul mate, Angelo Overman (deceased). Honey left her mark on all who met her. She had many friends and a special love for her soul sister Linda Milano. She will be missed, but not forgotten. Hold onto your hat and fly with angels, Honey Hartman.



