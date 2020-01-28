Birns, Evelyn Hope Abramson , of Miami and Atlanta, died January 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Edwin A. Birns, and later companion of the late Dr. Morton Rosenbluth. She is survived by her son, Dr. Bradley M. Birns and his wife, Dr. Robin L. Birns, and by her daughter, Betsy B. McCall and her husband, Bruce C. McCall, as well as her four grandchildren, Kevin J. McCall, Andrew B. McCall, Paul H. Birns and Jared M. McCall. Mrs. Birns was a retired teacher, having taught elementary school in the public school system and later in the gifted program at The Lear School. She was an avid reader and puzzle-lover, and enjoyed a good joke. The family requests any donations be made in her name to local libraries or non-profit organizations promoting literacy in children. Graveside service 10 am Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Lakeside Memorial Park, 10301 NW 25 Street, Doral, FL 33172. Arrangements by Levitt Weinstein Blasberg Rubin Zilbert (305) 932-2700.

