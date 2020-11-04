Hortensia Gonzalez
June 13, 1958 - November 1, 2020
Miami, Florida - Hortensia Bandin Gonzalez, 62, beloved mother, friend, and teacher passed away on November 1, 2020. Born in Havana, Cuba on June 13, 1958 to the late Carlos and Hortensia Bandin. Friends and family would describe her as a kind, strong, selfless, and loving woman. She is preceded in death by her husband, Avelino. She is survived by her four children, Alicia, Patricia, Carlos, and Teresa, four grandchildren, sister, and nieces. A mass will be held on November 5 at St. Hugh Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the National Organization for Rare Diseases at rarediseases.org
.