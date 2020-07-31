Bailey, James Howard was born in Winder, GA in 1935 and lived most of his life in Miami, FL. He passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2020 at the age of 84 while recovering from hip surgery at North Shore Medical Center. Tragically, he contracted the coronavirus. Jim was an honest, hardworking man who devoted his life's work in service to others and for his beloved family. He graduated from Miami Edison Senior High School in 1954 and went on to serve in the army. Jim was a dedicated fireman for eighteen years, including his tenure as a fire inspector and rescue rider. He retired from the Miami Beach Fire Department in 1986. Countless lives were saved due to his courage. In addition to being a first responder, Jim was a licensed journeyman electrician, a builder in both Florida and Maine, and a licensed real estate agent. He decided to pursue a formal education at Miami Dade College and earned an Associate of Science degree in Building Construction Technology in 1991. Jim graduated Outstanding Student of the Year. Jim loved to jog, play tennis, swim at the beach, work out at the gym, spend time at local parks, eat out at restaurants, and travel with family. Most of all, he valued uplifting conversations and quality time spent with neighbors, close companions, and acquaintances alike. Everyone received a warm greeting! Jim was a loving husband and father, as well as a true friend to many. He spread happiness and joy to everyone he came in contact with. He enjoyed life to the utmost and loved God with all his heart. He always had a good joke to tell or a song to sing. Jim's deep faith in God and jovial personality made him a beacon of light in this world. He is singing with the angels now. Jim is survived by his wife of 52 years, Maryellen Bailey; his son, James David Bailey (Sue); and his two daughters, Pamela Ruth Bailey and Lisa Beth Bailey. His legacy also includes five grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Lastly, he will be greatly missed by his adoring canine buddy, Buttercup, who was by his side for the past twelve years.



