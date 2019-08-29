Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard D. Cawein. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Howard D. Cawein, 90, passed away on July 31, 2019. Born in Hamilton, Ohio to Emile and Elsa Cawein, Howard's love of travel began when he enlisted in the army and was stationed in Japan. He then went to college for two years. He was a building contractor, ship's captain in Mexico, and an entrepreneur. He married Marilynn Jane (Baker) in 1958 and managed Suddath Moving and Storage in Miami for many years. Upon retirement, Howard noticed that dented cans were being discarded at grocery stores, and so he began to collect and distribute these unsellable items to women's shelters and soup kitchens, eventually co-founding South Florida's first major food bank, the Daily Bread Food Bank, now known as Feeding South Florida. He is survived by one brother, Paul Cawein of Chautauqua, NY; stepchildren Thomas Brown (Emily) and Janis Spinney (James); step-grandchildren Jane Spinney, Jean Spinney, James Spinney and Claire Brown (Marco Spinar); nephew Tom Cawein (Margaret); nieces Jill Hopkins (John) and Jane Cammann (Chuck Engle); 2 great step-grandchildren, 5 great nieces and nephews, 5 great-great nieces and nephews, and by his wonderful friend Marilyn Bass. Howard is predeceased by his wife Marilynn Jane, brother Donald and sister Ruth, stepson William Brown and nephew Tim Cawein. Howard's selfless generosity lives on from his work at the Food Bank and presidency of Palm Beach's Café Joshua, to his 50+ years of service to the Miami Shores Presbyterian Church as a ruling elder and head of George's Toy Shop. Funeral services will be held at the Miami Shores Presbyterian Church Saturday September 7 at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Howard's memory may be made to George's Toy Shop at the Miami Shores Presbyterian Church.

