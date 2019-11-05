ROSKIN, HOWARD E., 88 05/03/1931-11/03/2019 Beloved husband and father. Born in Tarrytown, NY to parents Shirley and Abraham. Made Miami his home in the 50's where he met and married his wife of 59 years, Ingrid Klein Roskin. Sister Norma Steers. Two daughters, Jessica Roskin (Alan Davis) and Nancy (Thane) Janicek. Grandchildren Courtney and Collin. Great grandchildren Alonzo, Adrian, King and Katalinna. Funeral Tuesday, November 5 at 11:00am at Temple Sinai of North Dade, immediately followed by interment at Lakeside Memorial Park. Shiva will begin November 5 from 4:00-6:00 pm and will continue November 6 and 7 10:00am to 12:00pm and 4:00 to 6:00pm at the Roskin residence.
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 5, 2019