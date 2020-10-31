Howard Gouz

December 27, 1956 - October 26, 2020

Miami, Florida - Howard Gouz passed away suddenly and unexpectedly from a heart attack on October 26, 2020. His final hours were full of happiness and vitality, entertaining his beloved grandchild and sharing his culinary expertise with his family. Born December 27, 1956 in Miami, Florida, he married the love of his life and best friend of 55 years on September 24, 1977. Howard, a thoughtful, deliberate, and serene man, spent every day of his life delighting in the boundless energy, spunk, and optimism of his perfect match, Laura. Only when Howard and Laura were together were they in equilibrium.

Howard was the owner of Home Gas Corporation, a business founded by his father in 1949. He strove daily to develop and strengthen the business in ways that would continue to make his father proud. Howard was happiest tinkering in his immaculate garage-turned-workshop, watching the Heat or the Dolphins, barbequing, and entertaining family and friends. Although Howard was not demonstrative by nature, he articulated his affection unabashedly. He loved his family, business, temple (Dor Chadash), Havurah, and too many good friends to count. His heart was big enough to love everyone.

Howard is predeceased by his father and mother, Philip and Charlotte Gouz, and his brother, Louis Gouz. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Laura Miller Gouz, his daughter Kimberly Gouz Guiler and son-in-law Joseph Guiler, his son Zachary Gouz and daughter-in-law Chrystie Gouz, his sister Diane Wildstein and brother-in-law Larry Wildstein, his sister Heidi Kennedy, his sister-in-law Mary Markham and brother-in-law Todd Markham, his brother-in-law Kenneth Miller, numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and his Boston Terrier, Izzy. His legacy also includes one grandchild, Benjamin Guiler, who kept Howard sharp and shared his love of woodworking and fancy tools. Howard will be forever remembered for his determination, devotion to his family and friends, and boundless love.





