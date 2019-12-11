Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Master. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Master, Howard Passed away Dec. 8th, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on July 19th, 1943. He was preceded by his parents Frances and Charlie Master. He is survived by wife Barbara, sons Todd and Tyler (wife Carmen), his grandchildren Zach, Kayla, Jake, and Leah and his beloved dog Lucy. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and a friend to so many. Howard graduated Miami High in 1961 and was a proud Stingaree. He was a member of the undefeated and #1 ranked State and National football championship team in 1960. He then attended Appalachian State University. He also proudly served in the US Army. Howard worked many years in the insurance industry at Connecticut General and New England Life. He retired from ADP Total Source. Howard grew up attending the Boys Club and had a special love for the Boys and Girls Club of Miami Dade. He volunteer coached Pop Warner football at K-Land and then at the Kendall Boys and Girls Club for many years. In 2015 he was inducted into the inaugural class of the Boys and Girls Club Hall of Fame. He has also served on the Board of Directors at the Boys and Girls Club for 43 years. In addition, Howard was a faithful Hurricanes and Dolphins fan. Howard will be dearly missed by his family and many friends. He loved life and his special personality and sense of humor set him apart. There will be a Mass honoring his life at St Louis Catholic Church 7270 SW 120th St. Miami, Fl. 33156 on Saturday, December 14. Visitation 12:30pm followed by Mass 1:00pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Boys and Girls Club of Miami Dade in his name.

