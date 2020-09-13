Phillips, George Howard , 73, of Charlottesville, Va. died of complications of Parkinson's Disease on September 10, 2020 at Morningside of Charlottesville with his family by his side. Born January 2, 1947 in Washington, DC, he was the son of Col. Stanley and Katherine Phillips. He retired as an IT Analyst after a 30 year career at University of Miami (Fla.) and was a vocalist and guitar player in various bands over the years. George and the love of his life, Patsy Asuncion, retired to Charlottesville in 2013. George is survived by his wife, his sisters Patricia Morrin and Mary Bennett, his daughters Theresa Delehaunty and Nicole Duane, Patsy's children Sara Shaw and Christopher Martin, and five grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother James Phillips. There will be a private graveside service at Holly Memorial Gardens for family only. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Parkinson's Disease Association at www.apdaparkinson.org/community/virginia/
. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com