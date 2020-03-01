HEYMAN, HOWARD S. Howard passed away on February 27, 2020 at the age of 84. He was the beloved husband of the late Sue Heyman; Devoted Partner of Barbara Simpson; Father of Barbara, Janet (Larry) and Steve (Elaine); Grandfather of Brenda (Doug), Nicole, Ryan, Tyler; Great-grandfather of Rowan. He had a wonderful life, touched many people and will be missed greatly. Services will take Place on Monday, March 2nd at 12pm at Temple Beth El Memorial Gardens 4900 Griffin Road, Davie, FL followed by Shiva at the home of Steve and Elaine Heyman. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Published in the Miami Herald on Mar. 1, 2020