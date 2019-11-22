Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hubert Gregory Martinez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Martinez , Hubert Gregory died peacefully at home at the age of 88 surrounded by his loving family on Saturday November 16, 2019. He was born in Havana, Cuba on April 3, 1931 to Maximo and Carmen Martinez. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Kaye, sons Gregory (Mary-Knight) and Robert (Yamilet), daughters Margaret Martinez and Patricia (Dr. John Hand). He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Alexandria & Tyler; Samantha & Taylor; and Lauren, Nicole, & Drew; his sister Olga (Pete Fernandez); and his many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his beloved daughter Elizabeth Anne, his parents Maximo & Carmen Martinez, and his brothers Angel & Henry Laurido. He graduated from Key West High School and attended the University of Miami and graduated in the 3rd graduating class of the University of Miami Medical School in 1958. He practiced Family Medicine in Hialeah, Florida for 50 years. He was one of the Founding Doctors of Palmetto General Hospital and served on the Board of Directors of their Malpractice Insurance Company until his retirement from Medicine in 2002. He was an active member of the Dade County Medical Assoc. and member of Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church. He was a devoted family man and a wonderful Pop-Pop to his 10 grandchildren. Our thanks to Vitas Hospice Care and our loving and caring caregivers Jeanne, Rhemny, and Josefina. There will be a viewing on Friday evening November 22, 2019 from 6:00pm to 12:00am at Vista Memorial Gardens, 14200 NW 57 Ave, Miami Lakes, FL 33014. Mass will be held Saturday morning November 23, 2019 at 10:00am at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, 15801 NW 67 Ave, Miami Lakes, FL 33014. The burial will be on Sunday November 24, 2019 at 11:00am at Vista Memorial Gardens, 14200 NW 57 Ave, Miami Lakes, FL 33014. Donations in his memory may be made to Vitas Hospice Care, , or the .

