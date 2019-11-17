Hugo Arnold Hammond, 74, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 in Palm Coast, FL. Hugo was born August 26, 1945, to Clarence and Estel (Halstead) Hammond in Chicago, Illinois. He grew up in Arkansas and graduated from Gravette High School in 1963. After retiring from teaching at Southwest Miami High School in 2003, Hugo moved to Palm Coast, Florida where he built his dream home among the pine trees. He enjoyed weight lifting each day as well as bike riding and spending time with his bird Bluee. Hugo is survived by his daughter Brandi (Danny) Givens of Palmetto Bay, FL and his beloved granddaughters Kaitlyn, Kelly, & Camryn. Memorial services will be held at a later date in Arkansas.
Published in the Miami Herald on Nov. 17, 2019