Iglesias Marilina

Marilina Iglesias Wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, friend, role model. Marilina (Mari) Caridad Iglesias Of Sunny Isles Beach passed on 10/3/2020 At the age of 55 after a 16 year battle with breast cancer with Her family at bedside. She is survived by her husband Danny Iglesias as well as her parents Leonel and Pilar her children Christoffer, Gabriel, Andrea, Marcello, daughter and son-in-law Maria and Lukas grandchildren Lily and Julian brother Lionel and his family. Marilina received a masters degree in psychology. Mari Lived life to the fullest spreading joy to all she met knowing that it's not how long you live but how you live life. She traveled the world and the USA seeing 50 countries and 45 states with her husband and family. She enjoyed designing and decorating her home, entertaining friends at parties but her greatest love was spending time with her family . Often saying life is beautiful her love and courage is a legacy she lives behind. Marilina Will be missed but never forgotten and will live in our hearts forever.



