Ilene Honey Friedman (Witz), passed away on March 20 at age 72 from complications of Lupus & NMO. Thankfully she was at home with her family in the end. She was an amazing and loving mother to Avi (Jennifer) Witz, Joshua (Jennifer) Witz and Megan (Jay) Seigel. She was the beloved Grandma to Samara, Sam, Julia and Sloane. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her including her former husband Joseph Witz, brothers Harvey (Gloria) Friedman, Chuck (Ety) Friedman and Marvin (Adrienne) Friedman, nephews and nieces and long time friends, many of whom made special trips to visit Honey these past few years in Madison, CT. Honey moved to Miami from Minneapolis and went to Southwest High School and later graduated the University of Miami. After years of being a 'stay at home Mom', for which her kids are eternally grateful, she went to school and became a radiation therapist. She was very proud of her years working at Baptist Hospital where she made some great friends and was able to help those in the fight of their life. After retiring she moved to Madison, CT to be closer to family. Our family wants to give special thanks to Vivene who was not only her caregiver but best friend these past two years. The funeral will take place in Madison, CT at Temple Beth Tikvah on Friday, March 29th at 11am. Contributions to the Guthy-Jackson Foundation, which raises funds for Lupus and NMO research, are lovingly appreciated.

