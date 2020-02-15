SEGAL, IRA HOWARD, 87, son of Ceil and Nathan Segal of blessed memory, died after a long illness on February 13, 2020. Ira was the loving husband of Estelle Segal of blessed memory for 63 years, and the cherished father of Natalie Kaiman (Jay), Janet Segal (Neal Green), and Alan Segal (Wanda Gainous). He was the adored grandfather of Ari, Shira, Aliza, Ranen and Eitan and enjoyed the blessings of 6 great-grandchildren. Ira is also survived by his sister Roselle Deutsch. He was a hardworking businessman, highly esteemed by all he worked with. He was a long-time member of Temple Beth Am and served there as treasurer. Ira will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Funeral services will be held on Monday February 17, 2020 at 9:30 am at Temple Beth Am, 5950 SW 88th St, Pinecrest, FL 33156, followed by internment at Lakeside Memorial Park, 10301 NW 25th St, Miami, FL 33172. Contributions in Ira's memory may be made to the .

