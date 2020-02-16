BAKER, IRA KAY Ira Baker passed away peace-fully February 11, 2020 at the age of 74. Born in Bucyrus, OH to the late George W. Baker and Henrietta Monett-Baker (Late brother George W. Baker Jr) on September 19, 1945, raised in Miami, FL Ira graduated from Coral Gables Sr. High, served a tour in Vietnam, and worked at the US Post Office. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Ivette, his three sons Jonas(Jennifer), Robert, Shawn, and his six grandchildren Jennamarie, Jordan, Julian, Malia, Spencer, and Lydia. Ira loved being on the ocean, his wishes are to scatter his ashes at sea where he loved fishing, and camping with his boys and friends. He loved his animals. Ira was loved by all who met him. He was a great husband, father/grandfather, and friend. He will be deeply missed. Services on Saturday February 22 at 11:00 am at Caballero Rivero, 11655 SW 117 Avenue, Miami FL 33186. Casual attire is fine. Flowers are optional or donations to the Miami Cancer Institute are preferable.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 16, 2020