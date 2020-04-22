Zuckerman. Ira. 71. A Miami Beach businessman and owner of the Famous restaurant, Ira was known for his larger than life persona and his love for his family and friends. He died April 18. Beloved husband of Phyllis Zuckerman, son of Harry, Jeanne and Sonja, and the beloved brother of Judy and the late Larry Winkler, Susan and Roger Berent, the late Vickie and Walter Rosenbaum, and Florence Broudy. Ira is survived by his loving children and grandchildren. The family thanks the many doctors and nurses who cared for him. A celebration of his life will occur at a later date. Contributions in his memory may be made to the of West Palm Beach, 621 Clearwater Park Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 or .

