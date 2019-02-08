COHEN, IRENE JUDITH, born March 31, 1924, passed away peacefully February 5th, 2019. Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Isadore and Anna Goustin, she lived in Miami for over 60 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Cohen, and daughter Rosanne. She is survived by her son, Jonathan (Xiaomei Zeng), son Daniel (Kerry Hanigan), daughter Ann Maura O'Hare (Richard), and grandchildren Lisa, Jenna (Jason), Danny (Wiktoria), Joshua, and Megan. Irene graduated cum laude from the University of Minnesota in 1945 with a degree in Speech and moved to New York City, where she worked for producers Edward Padula and Howard Teichman on radio, Broadway, and television shows. In 1957 she moved to Miami to be closer to her family, sister Florence Baskin (Mike) while raising her four children. She went back to school, earning a Masters in Special Education from the University of Miami in 1970. She spent many years teaching special education, religious school at Temple Israel, and finished her career as a part time English teacher at Miami Dade College. Irene traveled extensively; she saw the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, and many other European countries; she also visited China, Israel, and much of the United States, including Alaska. Throughout her life, she held to the principle of tikkun olam, or the repair of the world through acts of loving kindness. She gave her time and work to organizations such as Easterseals and the Jewish Community Center's support for Russian Jewry. Her life's greatest meaning came from her love for her family and friends. She wanted them to know that they are wonderful, appreciated, and loved, and that the care and connections she shared with other people were her life's greatest joy. With special gratitude to her caregivers Rocena and Jenice for 5 years of loving care.
Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 8, 2019