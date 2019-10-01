Irene M. Mullen, age 96, of Miami, passed away September 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William Mullen. Loving mother of Gregory (Lynn), Karen (Michael) Morgenstern, Diane (Anthony) Scaglioni, the late Julia (Richard) Covey, Margaret, and Christopher. Cherished grandmother of 10, great grandmother of 11. Dear sister of the late Lillian, Jeanette, the late Joseph, and the late Frances. Beloved aunt to 20 nieces and nephews. Internment Private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to of Southern Florida, 4491 S State Road 7, Suite 201, Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33314.
Published in the Miami Herald on Oct. 1, 2019