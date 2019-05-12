Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Wilde White. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WHITE, IRENE WILDE Our Mom, IRENE WILDE WHITE, 75, passed away on her own terms earlier this year. Born in Atlanta, Georgia, she moved to Miami Shores very early in her life. She attended Miami Shores Elementary, Horace Mann, and was a proud member of the Over the Hill Gang of Edison High, class of 1961. Selected as one of the "Eight Prettiest", she fondly remembered her days at Edison, and considered the friends she made there to be her very best. She attended UF, and was a stewardess for National Airlines during the Hey Day of air travel. After living a time in Louisville, Kentucky, she returned to Miami Shores with her family, where she spent the last 40 years of her life. A superb saleswoman, she raised her three children as a single mother, proud and independent. She was predeceased by her father, Harold Wilde, her mother, Valentina Wilde, and her sisters Tina Defelice and Tanya Wilde. She is survived by her children Robbin Sinay, Roger White and Stasia White, as well as her beloved grandkids, Tiffany Wade, Scarlett Sinay, and Tommy, Juliana and Tyler White, as well as many friends, some that she loved like family. Her enthusiasm and generous spirit will be missed by all that knew her. As for me, her son, I miss her everyday, and think of her often. While she was not perfect, she was the perfect Mom for me. To that I say once more, Happy Mother's Day Mom. I will love you always. A celebration of her life will be held in the near future, and all those that knew and loved her as we did are welcome.

