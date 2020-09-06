HODGES, IRIS CHAZEN October 26, 1923 - September 3, 2020 Iris Hodges died peacefully with grace and dignity on Thursday, September 3, 2020 surrounded by immediate family. Iris was born in Johannesburg, South Africa and moved with her family to England at age 5. She spent all of her adult years in Miami after marrying Dr. Maurice Rich and emigrating from England to the United States in 1945. Iris was an avid painter and studied painting at the University of Miami. She had an active intellect and was knowledgeable in the areas of art, politics, history and Judaism. She had an eclectic passion for music and the arts and read voraciously. She surrounded herself with beauty and enjoyed gardening particularly her rose garden. She had a deep sense of social justice emanating from her values inspired by her Jewish heritage and she participated in organizations working toward these goals. Iris cherished her family and was the center of many wonderful milestones. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grand-mother and friend and she adored her many schnauzer dog companions. She was predeceased by Dr. Leonard Hodges, her husband of more than 30 years. Surviving her are her children Jane Rich (Ronald Sanfield), Adrienne Rich Hochman (Howard Hochman) and Michael Rich (Judith Byk Rich), and her grandchildren Jonah Hochman (Sheera Golden Hochman), Daniel Hochman, Rebecca Sanfield Schatz (David Schatz) and Jacob Rich. She is also survived by her two great granddaughters, Arianna Hochman and Miriam Schatz. She leaves behind two step daughters Linda Kivitz (Mark Kivitz) and Deborah Fishman (Lenny Fishman). The family would like to express our deepest gratitude to Iris's caretakers Grace Headley, Lilleth White and Jeanie Guthrie who treated her like family and were devoted to her care and companionship. Donations in her memory may be made to the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles or to the Humane Society or animal shelter of choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store